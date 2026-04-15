Apple partner Expercom is offering new record low prices across the 2026 Studio Display XDR lineup. You can get up to US$200 off the pricey displays. Prices start at $2,749.00 for the Studio Display XDR with Standard Glass and VESA Mount Adapter.

The Studio Display XDR‘s 27-inch 5K Retina XDR display features an advanced mini-LED backlight with over 2,000 local dimming zones, up to 1000 nits of SDR brightness, and 2000 nits of peak HDR brightness, in addition to a wider color gamut. With its 120Hz refresh rate, Studio Display XDR is even more responsive to content in motion, and Adaptive Sync dynamically adjusts frame rates for content like video playback or graphically intense games.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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