Apple is an official partner of the TCS London Marathon, and is holding a series of events and activities to celebrate the world’s most popularly marathon.

With a record-breaking over 1 million people applying to enter the ballot for the 2026 event, the TCS London Marathon on Sunday, 26 April, brings together athletes from around the world and of all levels of running experience.

Apple Store locations in London will be on hand to support runners in the capital, with events and activities at Apple Brompton Road and beyond set to excite and bring motivation during marathon week. You can find a complete list of Apple activities here.

The London Marathon is an annual marathon founded by athletes Chris Brasher and John Disley in 1981. The largely flat course is set around the River Thames, starting in Blackheath (an area in southeast London) and finishing at The Mall, a ceremonial route and roadway in the City of Westminster, central London.

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