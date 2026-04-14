Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: You can create a multicolor MacBook Neo with official Apple parts for just $39.

° From Macworld: If the iPhone Fold fails, you can blame the Air. There’s nothing like a $2,000 product to expose customers’ true priorities.

° From The MacObserver: The publishing industry is blocking the Internet Archive from saving pages. This trend threatens the global historical record of the Wayback Machine.

° From MacRumors: American Airlines is now supporting the enhanced boarding pass feature that Apple added in iOS 26.

° From AppleInsider: Ads will soon make their way to Apple Maps, with the latest iOS 26.5 developer beta offering additional insight into how they’ll work.

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