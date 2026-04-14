JustWatch has released its latest streaming market share figures based on the more than 35 million streaming interactions on the streaming service in the U.S. from January through March.

Here are the key takeaways from the report:

° Leaders still ahead, but the gap is closing: Netflix (19%) and Prime Video (17%) remain #1 and #2, though their lead is narrowing as Disney+ (16%) and Apple TV+ (12%) continue to gain ground.

° Apple TV+ breaks into the top tier: Now tied for #4 with HBO Max at 12%, following a +4pp increase this quarter.

° Peacock shows strong momentum: Reaching 4% (+2pp), likely driven by award-season buzz (e.g., Hamnet, Bugonia) and Winter Olympics streaming.

° Potential market shake-up: A combined Paramount+ and HBO Max entity would reach ~15% share, significantly reshaping the competitive landscape.

° PBS remains stable despite headwinds: Holding steady at 2%, even amid the loss of federal funding.

° Based on JustWatch streaming interactions in the U.S., Paramount+ accounts for 3% and HBO Max 12%. Combined, this would represent a 15% share of the streaming market.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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