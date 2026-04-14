Apple has removed a fake version of Ledger Live that scammed $9.5 million in crypto from the App Store, reports CoinDesk.

The losses were spread across 50+ victims on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron and XRP between April 7–13. Stolen funds were traced to KuCoin deposit addresses and linked to a centralized laundering service known as AudiA6.

Victims told CoinDesk they unknowingly entered recovery phrases into the malicious app, giving attackers full access to their wallets. Apple removed the fake Ledger Live app from the App Store, but questions remain about how it passed review and how long it was available.

“The scale of losses, coupled with the fact that the app was distributed through Apple’s official marketplace, could expose the company to legal risk, with ZachXBT suggesting the incident may form the basis for a class-action lawsuit,” notes CoinDesk.

The “real” app —- Ledger Wallet (formerly Ledger Live) — described as “a safe and easy interface for managing your cryptocurrencies using your Ledger device.” It keeps your data directly on your phone or computer.

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