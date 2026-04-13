The MacObserver says some iPhone users are reporting problems after updating to iOS 26.4.1. According to the article, here are some of the issues:

° Some Wi-Fi connectivity issues are still unresolved. networking stack continues to struggle with maintaining steady connections to local routers, and Apple has yet to officially acknowledge its flaw, leaving users to rely on community troubleshooting.

° Performance remains inconsistent on iOS 26.4.1, especially across older device models. The software struggles with memory allocation, leading to noticeable interface lag and stuttering during everyday tasks.

° iOS 26.4.1 successfully addresses the major iCloud sync failure, restoring proper communication with local device storage. However, edge-case syncing inconsistencies still exist within the updated architecture.

° Post-update battery complaints indicate abnormal power draw on iOS 26.4.1. Devices are struggling with efficient power management, taxing the processor unnecessarily even in standby mode.

° Aggressive memory purging in iOS 26.4.1 is causing frequent app reloads and poor multitasking.

° Minor visual bugs, such as dropped frames and jarring artifacts, continue to degrade the iOS 26.4.1 interface.

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