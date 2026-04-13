Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: The availability of higher-end models of Mac Studio and Mac mini continues to deplete, amid worsening supply constraints and the possibility of an M5 refresh just around the corner.

° From The MacObserver: OpenAI asks Mac users to update their ChatGPT and Codex applications immediately. This vital security patch fixes a compromised third party developer tool.

° From 404 Media: The FBI was abetting to forensically extra copy of incoming Signal message from a defendant’s iPhone.

° From MacRumors: Evidence suggests Apple is preparing to bring Car Key support to Lexus vehicles, MacRumors has discovered.

° From AppleInsider: Apple Pay is a quick and safe way to make purchases in person and online, but a new type of scam may use your faith in the system to steal thousands of dollars from you.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode the panel of Chuck Joiner, Guy Serle, David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Jeff Gamet, Eric Bolden, Web Bixby examine legal versus ethical lines, data brokers, and whether public movement should equal public information.

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