Apple has removed the old versions of its iWork apps — Pages, Keynote, and Numbers — from the Mac App Store, reports 9to5Mac. They’re now only available in Creator Studio versions on the Mac.

9to5Mac notes that if you’ve previously downloaded these apps, you’ll still find them in your download history and can re-download from there. However, new users will only see one option on the App Store: the Creator Studio-compatible apps.

Apparently you can still download the iWorks apps individually for the iPhone and iPad.

Apple announced the Creator Studio app collection for the Mac and iPad in January. The apps included with Apple Creator Studio for video editing, music making, creative imaging, and visual productivity.

Exciting new intelligent features and premium content build on familiar experiences of Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform to make Apple Creator Studio an exciting subscription suite to empower creators of all disciplines while protecting their privacy, said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Internet Software and Service.

Apple Creator Studio is available for US$12.99 per month or $129 per year, with a one-month free trial, and includes access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad; Motion, Compressor, and MainStage on Mac; and intelligent features and premium content for Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

College students and educators can subscribe for $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year. Alternatively, users can also choose to purchase the Mac versions of Final Cut Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage individually as a one-time purchase on the Mac App Store.

However, there’s no way to subscribe to just a single Creator Studio app at a lower price, as Apple only offers an all-in-one subscription.

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