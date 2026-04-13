In Japan Apple in Japan has launched a “gorgeous arty” App Store campaign in which 13 different animation studios and artists reimagine the App Store categories as a rich multiverse of possibility,” reports Creative Bloq.

In each of the 16 distinct pieces, the well-known “A” (the App Store logo) is designed to be the gateway to different a universe. Each universe is set to a K-Pop track (Fashion by IVE) and se represents something different you can do in the app store, and are created by famous creatives. These include Chika Umino (March Comes in Like a Lion), Chalkboy, Hikaru Ichijo, POOL, and Haruko Hayakawa.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related