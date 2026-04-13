The February 2026 laptop market on Amazon Global reveals a landscape defined by Apple’s financial dominance, reports Laptop Global.

While brands like HP and Lenovo lead in product variety, Apple has successfully captured the largest shares of both unit sales and total revenue, signaling a strong consumer preference for high-end hardware during this period, the article notes.

From the report: In terms of sales volume, Apple leads the pack with 51,050 units sold, representing a 30.9% market share. HP remains a powerful competitor in second place with 40,950 units (24.8%), while Lenovo holds the third position with 25,550 units (15.4%). The gap between the top three and the rest of the field is substantial, as Dell and ASUS follow with 10,450 and 8,950 units sold, respectively. Beyond these leaders, unit sales drop significantly, with Samsung and Microsoft moving fewer than 2,000 units each.

Apple led in revenue generation this February 2026 with a massive $61M, capturing 50.7% of the total market revenue with an average price of $1,196 per unit. HP ranks second with $15,7M, though it relies on a high-volume, low-price strategy with an average price of $386. Lenovo and Dell contribute $15,4M and $6,5M, respectively, with Lenovo maintaining a healthy $604 average price. Notably, Alienware, despite selling only 1,100 units, generated $1,5M in revenue due to its premium positioning and the highest average price in the data set at $1,427.

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