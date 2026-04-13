With Israel invading southern Lebanon, Apple is being accused of removing Lebanese village and town names from the region.

For example, an X post by Ethan Levins says: Apple has removed Lebanese village names in Southern Lebanon. As Israel invades, they are already setting the state to justify occupation …. Users in Lebanon have reported a lack of data on Apple Maps since at least 2019 well before the 2026 bombing campaign. Additionally Apple’s official website confirms that turn-by-turn navigation and other core Maps features are unavailable in the country due to limited data.”

However, Apple says claims that villages and towns in southern Lebanon were removed from Apple Maps are incorrect, because those locations were never featured on the service, after online users accused the company of removing them during the ongoing conflict, reports Wired.

WIRED Middle East says the news site checked Apple Maps and found that several locations cited in online criticism, including Bint Jbeil and Aita Ash-Shaab, do not appear as labelled towns or villages on the map interface, including at closer zoom levels where nearby roads, businesses and user-generated pins become visible.

Apple added that its newer, more detailed Apple Maps experience is not currently available there, and has not yet launched in all markets globally.

As Wired explains, “the absence of a prominent label does not necessarily mean a place has been removed. Digital mapping platforms commonly vary what appears depending on zoom level, interface design, language settings, data sources and product roll-outs.”

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