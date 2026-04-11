Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of April 6-10.

° A new museum has opened in the Netherlands to celebrate Apple’s 50th anniversary.

° The “iPhone Fold” has reportedly entered the trial production stage.

° You’ll have to wait months for some Mac mini and Mac Studio configurations.

° Three YouTube channels have sued Apple for allegedly violating the U.S. Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).

° Apple wants to take its App Store fight with Epic Games back to the Supreme Court.

° A new rumor claims Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the expected “iPhone Fold,” may be delayed until 2027.

° A conservative legal group founded by senior White House adviser Stephen Miller wants Congress to investigate a partnership between Apple and OpenAI.

° Four new games are coming to Apple Arcade next month.

° Another report claims the foldable iPhone will be dubbed the “iPhone Ultra.”

° Apple is reportedly in talks to boost Mac Neo production as sales are exceeding expectations.

° Apple TV’s “Come See Me in the Good Light” documentary is nominated for a Peabody Award.

° Anthropic has announced Project Glasswing, which brings together Apple, Amazon, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, and Palo Alto Networks in “an effort to secure the world’s most critical software.”

° Apple TV’s Vietnam: The War That Changed America received three nominations at the 47th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

° Apple got low grades in the “Failing the Fix” report for smartphones and laptops.

° Apple reportedly plans at least two more generations of the iPhone Air.

° Apple has asked a U.S. court to formally request internal Samsung documents from South Korea as part of discovery in the Department of Justice’s ongoing antitrust lawsuit against the company.

° Global smart glasses sales are surging, which is good news for the rumored “Apple Glasses.”

° Mac sales grew 10.7% year-over-year as of the first quarter of 2026.

° Apple has updated PixelMator Pro, Logic Pro, Compressor, MainStage, Motion, Final Cut Pro, Final Cut Camera, Numbers, Keynote, Pages, and other apps.

° Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.4.1 with bug fixes.

° Apple TV was recognized with five nominations for the 86th Annual Peabody Awards, with category nods for “Pluribus,” “Come See Me in the Good Light,” “Mr. Scorsese,” “Vietnam: The War That Changed America” and “Shape Island.”

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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