In addition to running Apple World Today, I’ve written a book called “Fables & Fairy Tales,” a collection of 23 original stories targeted to youngsters ages 8-12.

The fables/fairy tales are designed to teach moral lessons on virtues and vices, as well as entertain. Some involve anthropomorphic animals. Others involve kids as the main characters.

Themes involve honesty, care of the environment, forgiveness, hard work, honesty, and more. I think of the short stories — all of which are 2-3 pages — as the modern equivalent of “Aesop’s Fables.”

I’m currently searching for an agent to have the book published in hardcover and softcover formats. However, I’m also making it available as a PDF file. If you would like a copy, they’re only $5 each and you can pay by PayPal. If you’re interested, drop a line to dennissellers@comcast.net . The PDF book will be sent via Apple’s Mail Drop feature.

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