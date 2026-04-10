Apple TV is bringing some of its biggest hit series to fans for an up-close look with a two-weekend event at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles, reports Deadline.

“Think Apple TV” will feature interactive fan experiences from hit shows including Pluribus, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, The Morning Show, Shrinking, Your Friends & Neighbors, Imperfect Women, Slow Horses and Stick, among others. It’s free and open to the public and will run across two weekends: from April 23 through April 26, and April 30 to May 3.

Think Apple TV will include special exhibits and displays that will allow guests to get close to their favorite shows. Guests will also have Shot on iPhone opportunities with all-new pro camera features and will have the opportunity to customize sweatshirts and tote bags with their favorite Apple TV shows, notes Deadline.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related