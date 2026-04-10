Here are some of the latest software announcements:

° Astropad has debuted WorkBench, a “modern remote desktop for Mac, iPad, and iPhone.” With it, you can control your AI agents remotely.

The app supports voice input control for dictate prompts and commands from your iPhone and iPad to your Mac. Keyboard input is also supported for typing and triggering shortcuts. New users are able to connect to Workbench for free for 20 minutes of daily access. Unlimited paid plans are priced at $10 per month or $50 per year. More information on Workbench can be found on Astropad’s website.

° Eternal Storms Software has version 1.3 of DeskMat for Mac, which adds the ability to cover specific files and folders instead of the entire Desktop, and introduces full AppleScript support for advanced automation workflows. The app covers your Desktop instantly “for cleaner streams, more privacy during screen sharing, and distraction-free work.”

° KLIPZ today announced the launch of its new short-form video app, now available as a free download on the App Store and Google Play for iPhone and Android users. It uses a category-based discovery model. Creators choose the category that best fits each video, and viewers select the categories they are interested in seeing in their feed.

° SplitFlapSend, a new app for iPhone, lets users create animated split-flap display messages and instantly turn plain text into nostalgic, satisfying video or GIF content. Inspired by the iconic mechanical letter boards once seen in airports and train stations, the app brings a retro flip aesthetic to modern sharing and messaging, with realistic animation and sound designed to stand out on social media.

° CamoAg Inc., a GTM platform provider for agribusiness sales and marketing teams, has launched its refreshed iPhone app. The new app purportedly “makes it faster and easier for professionals in agribusiness and agricultural finance to access critical land and producer data while on the move.” New users can sign up for a CamoAg account through the app or by visiting camo.ag/pricing.

° Ontheside has released the sports-only content platform’s mobile app – now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Expanding on the athlete-first web experience, the app allows athletes to share, connect, and earn as they train, compete, and promote their sports.

° Netflix has launched a new iPhone and iPad app called Netflix Playground. Similar to Apple Arcade, the new Netflix Playground app includes ad-free games with no in-app purchase content.

° WhatsApp has been updated with expanded support for Apple CarPlay. ‌CarPlay‌ users are able to more easily call and message their friends and family members in WhatsApp directly from the car interface.

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