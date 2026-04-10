The Counterpoint Research group says Apple had 21% of the global smartphone market as of the first quarter. However, the Omedia research group says the iPhone had 22%.

Omedia says Apple’s strong quarter was supported by stable pricing and steady demand for the iPhone 17 series, despite some regional supply disruptions. However, whereas Counterpoint says Apple tops the global smartphone market, Omedia says the iPhone is in second place.

It says Samsung reclaimed the top position in Q1, supported by resilient flagship demand and strong Galaxy S26 series pre-orders. Whichever company is number one, according to Omdia’s latest research, the global smartphone market performed above expectations in 1Q26, growing by 1% year on year. This may not last.

“This growth does not yet reflect the full impact of rising supply-side costs, as vendor inventory frontloading in the channel temporarily supported shipments,” reports Omdia. “Memory and storage costs are increasing sharply, while vendors have not fully implemented retail price increases across all markets. Mobile DRAM and NAND prices rose by around 90% quarter-on-quarter in Q1 and are expected to increase a further 30% in quarter two, significantly increasing bill-of-materials. At the same time, early signs of logistics and trade flow disruption are adding friction to global supply chains.”

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