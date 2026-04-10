The game development company, Bloober Team, has announced that a Mac version of Cronos: The New Dawn is coming on April 28.

Cronos: The New Dawn is a 2025 survival horror game. It was released for Linux, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S in September 2025.

You’ll need a Mac with an Apple Silicon processor to play the game. The macOS version will offer support for Apple technologies like MetalFX Upscaling and ray tracing, delivering the best performance and stunning visuals for Mac gamers.

The recently added Temporal Diver Mode (Easy Mode) will be available upon launch on Mac, so players can enjoy the game at any of the three difficulties available.

On April 28, you can grab the US$59.99 Standard Edition at a 30% discount and the $69.99 Deluxe Edition for a 35% discount.

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