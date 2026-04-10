Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° Satechi has expanded its mobile charging lineup with the US$129.99 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charging Stand with Qi2 25W, a wireless charging stand featuring a compact folding design.

Designed as a true desktop charging stand, not just a travel charger, it delivers Qi2-certified 25W fast wireless charging while maintaining a stable form that fits naturally into modern setups. The stand transitions between nightstand, desk, and carry-on. A 45W USB-C power adapter with US, EU, and UK plug options is included.

° Aqara, has announced the availability of the Aqara Thermostat Hub W200, the company’s first thermostat designed for North America. Operating as a 4-in-1 thermostat, the W200 brings together the Adaptive Temperature and Clean Energy Guidance supported by Apple, Matter interoperability, and advanced spatial presence sensing to serve as a centralized control panel for the modern smart home.

The Thermostat Hub W200 is available now for $159.99 through Aqara’s official website, Amazon (CA, US), Best Buy), Home Depot (US), and other retailers. And the C wireadapter is sold separately for US$29.99. AThermostat Hub W200 Matte Kit will be sold on Apple store from September 2 for $169.99. For more information visit the Aqara website.

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