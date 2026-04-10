The Omdia research group says Mac sales grew 10.7% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026, while the IDC research system says the growth was 9.1%. Now Gartner says Mac sales grew 12.7% year-over-year.

This research group says Apple sold approximately 6.7 million Macs in the first quarter of 2026 for 10.6% global market share. That compares to sales of 5.9 million Macs and 9.8% market share in the first quarter of 2025.

Apple remains in fourth place among worldwide PC vendors. Ahead of it are Lenovo (26.5% market share), HP (19.3% market share), and Dell (10.6% market share). Note that none of the research groups count tablets, even the iPad Pro, as PCs.

“Apple grew 12.7% year-over-year, which was the largest jump among the major vendors and resulted in a 0.8% increase in market share,” said Rishi Padhi, research principal at Gartner. “This performance was primarily driven by robust demand for the MacBook Neo, particularly among new Mac users and buyers in the education sector. This strategic positioning enabled Apple to attract cost-conscious consumers seeking high-performance devices, further solidifying its competitive advantage in the segment.”

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 62.8 million units in the first quarter of 2026, a 4% increase from the first quarter of 2025, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc.

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