The rising adoption of local brands negatively impacted Apple’s smartwatch shipments in China in 2025, which declined 5% year-over-year, reports Counterpoint Research.

As a result, Apple Watches were absent from the top-10 list for the first time, highlighting a broader shift toward domestically manufactured brands. China’s Huawei’s Watch GT 5 topped the list of best‑selling smartwatch series in China in 2025, replacing its predecessor series Watch GT 4. Huawei continued to be the market leader in China with 42% share.

HLOS (advanced) smartwatch models accounted for around 50% of the Chinese smartwatch market in 2025, as consumers increasingly opted for devices that go beyond basic functionality and offer enhanced health tracking, ecosystem integration and long‑term value. Kids’ and basic smartwatches contributed 27% and 23% of total shipments, respectively.

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