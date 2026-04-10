Global smartphone shipments declined 6% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter one (Q1) 2026, as DRAM and NAND shortages disrupted supplies and increased costs, reports Counterpoint Research.

Apple led Q1 smartphone sales for the first time with 21% market share, growing 5% YoY, driven by strong iPhone 17 demand, proactive supply chain management amid memory constraints, and improved performance in China, according to Counterpoint Research.

Samsung’s shipments declined 6% YoY in Q1 2026 with 20% market share, due to the delayed Galaxy S26 launch and weakness in the entry-tier segment.

Beyond the top five brands, Google and Nothing grew 14% YoY and 25% YoY, respectively, driven by expanding channel presence, strong model traction, and clear niche differentiation.

“While premium device makers like Apple remained relatively resilient to these pressures, volume-driven Chinese brands experienced sharper declines, especially in price-sensitive regions, contributing to the overall drop in global shipments,” said Senior Counterpoint Analyst Shilpi Jain.

The research group says Apple remains the most insulated brand against the memory crisis due to its ultra-premium positioning and highly integrated supply chain. Continuous strong demand for the iPhone 17 series and aggressive trade-in programs, along with ecosystem stickiness, drove overall volume growth despite a softer macro environment. The brand experienced notably stronger growth in several key Asia-Pacific markets, such as China, India and Japan, highlighting robust demand for iPhones and effective strategies in these high-potential markets, according to Counterpoint.

Apple had 21% of the global smartphone market in the first quarter of 2026. That compares to 19% in the first quarter of 2026.

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