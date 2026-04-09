Comcast’s Xfinity has unveiled a “major expansion” to its StreamSaver bundles.

It adds the Disney+, Hulu Bundle and HBO Max alongside Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV, and offers customers multiple ways to bundle and save up to 45% on the biggest names in streaming. Xfinity TV and Internet customers now have exclusive access to the largest marketplace of premium streaming bundles, with the simplicity of managing them all on one bill, claims Jon Gieselman, chief growth officer, Connectivity & Platforms, Comcast.

With the new StreamSaver bundles, customers can select combinations of three, four or even all five apps to create an entertainment bundle with the movies, shows and sports they love most. Customers can browse, compare and buy one of eight available bundles – featuring combinations of Peacock Premium (with ads), Netflix Standard with ads, Apple TV, the Disney+, Hulu Bundle (With Ads), and HBO Max Basic With Ads – within StreamStore, Xfinity’s digital storefront for streaming apps and services.

Gieselman says the to support the launch, Xfinity has rolled out new enhancements to StreamStore that bring customers flexibility to create their perfect bundle, whether that’s upgrading one or all of their StreamSaver apps to ad-free tiers, transferring existing subscriptions with ease, or adding more apps à la carte. StreamStore is available on Xfinity.com or directly on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Xumo Stream Box by saying “StreamStore” into the voice remote.

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