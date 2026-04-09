Apple TV was recognized with five nominations for the 86th Annual Peabody Awards, with category nods for “Pluribus,” “Come See Me in the Good Light,” “Mr. Scorsese,” “Vietnam: The War That Changed America” and “Shape Island.”

The Peabody Awards honor excellence in storytelling that reflects the social issues and the emerging voices of our day. This year’s winners will be announced on April 23, and celebrated on Sunday, May 31, at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.

Golden Globe Award winner “Pluribus” earns a nomination for Entertainment, while Academy Award nominee “Come See Me in the Good Light,” Critics Choice Award and DGA Award winner “Mr. Scorsese,” and BAFTA Award nominee “Vietnam: The War That Changed America” land nods for Documentary, alongside a Children’s/Youth nomination for Children’s and Family Emmy Award winner “Shape Island.”

These nominations mark the latest recognition from the Peabody Awards for Apple, following a win in 2025 for “Bread & Roses”; three wins in 2023 for “Bad Sisters,” “Severance” and “El Deafo”; and two wins in 2021 for “Ted Lasso” and “Stillwater.”

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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