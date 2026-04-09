The Omdia research group says Mac sales grew 10.7% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026. However, the IDC research group says the grow was 9.1%.

According to IDC Apple sold 5.2 million Macs in the first quarter of 2026 for 9.5% global PC market share. That compares to sales of 5.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 and 8.9% market share.

Apple is in fourth place among global PC vendors. Ahead of it are Lenovo (25.2% market share), HP (18.5% market share), and Dell (15.7% market share). Note that IDC doesn’t count tablets such as the iPad as a personal computer.

Global PC shipments grew 2.5% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026, reaching 65.6 million units, according to preliminary results from the (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker.

Despite deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and memory shortage issues, the PC market recorded another quarter of positive growth, according to the research group. ons.

“As expected, 2026 will be characterized by market share shifts,” said Jean Philippe Bouchard, research vice-president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers. “The strength of every PC vendor’s supply chain and ability to access core components, such as memory, will be tested. IDC believes that demand will be met by PC vendors who have best secured access to memory and with a device portfolio capable of addressing all price tiers of the market.”

While recording positive growth in this first quarter of 2026, the component shortages and deteriorating economic conditions have started to impact the PC market, as illustrated by a sharp decline in growth trends in every region. IDC believes that the remainder of the year will see further decline in PC shipments as system prices continue to rise.

“The Middle East conflict has injected a fresh layer of volatility into a fragile computing devices market, straining global logistics through a double-edged sword of rising energy costs and freight spikes,” said Isaac Ngatia, senior research analyst, IDC Devices Research.

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