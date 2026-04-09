A new bug has been discovered that breaks all Mac networking every 49 days, 17 hours, two minutes, and 47 seconds, reports AppleInsider.

The solution: restarting your Mac sooner than every 49 days, 17 hours, two minutes, and 47 seconds. The bug was detailed in a blog post by Photon, a service that connects AI agents to iMessage. According to Photon, the bug affects all Macs.

Photo says most consumer Macs reboot within 49 days due to system updates, so typical users rarely trigger this. But these scenarios are high-risk:

° Long-running server fleets (like our iMessage monitoring setup);

° macOS CI/CD build servers (Jenkins, GitHub Actions self-hosted runners);

° Mac Pro workstations (long-running renders, compiles, or simulations);

° Colocated Macs (remotely managed, rarely rebooted);

° Mac mini clusters used as build farms or test infrastructure.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related