This is good news for Apple’s rumored smart glasses: After experiencing fluctuations in recent years, the global AR smart glasses market grew 98% year-over-year (YoY) in 2025, reaching a record high, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Global XR (AR/VR) Headset Model Shipments Tracker report.

In the second half of 2025, the market recorded a stronger YoY growth of 148%, driven by key industrial developments, including the scale-up in shipments of Rokid Glasses, launch of the Meta Ray-Ban Display, and a range of new products from RayNeo, VITURE, Even Realities, INMO and Alibaba.

Amid these favorable market dynamics, both major segments expanded – video-centric AR smart glasses (typically using Birdbath or Flat Prism lenses) grew 80% YoY, while waveguide-based, information-display AR glasses surged by over 600%, according to Counterpoint Research. As a result, the share of waveguide-based products in the total market increased to 38%, up from only 13% in the second half of 2024 and 19% in the first half of 2025.

About ‘Apple Glasses’

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple’s smart glasses will be previewed, if not actually available, by year’s end.

“Early prototypes of the glasses connect via a cable to a standalone battery pack and an iPhone, but newer versions have the components embedded in the frame,” Gurman says. “The design uses high-end materials, including acrylic elements intended to give the glasses a premium feel. Apple is already discussing launching the device in additional styles over time.”

He says the smart glasses will pack a high-resolution camera for photo and video capture. Apple’s prototypes have two camera lenses: one for high-resolution images and videos, and another for “computer vision” that will “give the device environmental context,” Gurman says.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously predicted that Apple will ship 3-5 million units or more of the device. He says core features will include audio playback, camera, video recording, and AI environmental sensing. Kue also thinks that Apple will offer multiple material options for frames and temples, with Apple actively testing 3D printing technology for production.

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