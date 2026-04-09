DoveRunner, which specializes in mobile and connected device application security, has announced the general availability of DoveRunner TV OS Security.

It’s designed to offer “comprehensive runtime protection for Apple TV applications built on tvOS.” This release marks an expansion of the DoveRunner platform, which previously covered iOS applications. according to the folks at DoveRunner, these are the ways it benefits customers:

° DoveRunner TV OS Security delivers immediate, tangible value across the entire application lifecycle — from build time through runtime — without requiring changes to existing development workflows.

° A single platform now protects iOS and tvOS apps, reducing toolchain complexity and operational overhead for security teams.

° DoveRunner integrates directly into existing CI/CD pipelines. tvOS protection is enabled without re-architecting applications.

Proactive threat response: Real-time threat intelligence and automated response capabilities detect and neutralize attacks before they impact end users.

° The DoveRunner TV OS Security app meets security requirements for industries subject to data protection regulations, including media content licensing obligations and enterprise IT governance standards.

° Automated responses reduce mean time to containment, minimizing business disruption from active attacks.

DoveRunner mobile app security is available for US$129 per month. A free demo is available.

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