Apple will be permanently closing three retail stores in the U.S. in June: Apple Trumbull in Trumbull, Connecticut, Apple Towson Town Center in Towson, Maryland, and Apple North County in Escondido, California.

The tech giant issued the following statement to MacRumors:

At Apple, we are constantly striving to deliver exceptional service and great experiences for our customers. As we continue investing to expand and enhance our retail stores and offerings worldwide, we remain deliberate about evaluating our existing locations to ensure that we can meet our customers’ needs in the best way. Following the departure of several retailers and declining conditions at Trumball Mall, the Shops at North County, and Towson Town Center, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our stores at these locations.

Our team members at Trumbull and North County will continue their roles at nearby Apple Retail stores. Towson employees will be eligible to apply for open roles at Apple in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement. We look forward to continuing to serve customers at nearby stores and on Apple.com, the Apple Store app, and at Apple Authorized Resellers and Service Providers throughout the states.

All three of the stores are located in struggling shopping malls that have lost dozens of other major retailers in recent years.

With the stores closing, by my countApple will have about 537 stores across more than 25 countries. The United States holds the largest concentration, with 272 stores (as of February 2026), while the remaining 260+ locations are spread across international markets, including China, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

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