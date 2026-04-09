Apple has updated PixelMator Pro, Logic Pro, Compressor, MainStage, Motion, Final Cut Pro, Final Cut Camera, Numbers, Keynote, Pages, and other apps.

The (when applicable) Mac, iPad, and iPhone versions of the apps have been updated. Logic Pro is the company’s pro-level music creation software. Here are Apple’s release notes about the new version:

Preview of Dolby Atmos MixExport a lightweight, shareable file to preview your spatial audio mix as it will sound when streamed on Apple Music — playable on iPhone, iPad, or Mac

Step Reflex PackGet ready to bounce! Step Reflex: Modern Garage adds pristine polish to the iconic sound of ’90s/early 2000s UK garage with gritty bass-heavy energy, immersive ambient atmospheres, and a sprinkle of EDM magic

Whether you’re crafting a dancefloor anthem or an introspective groove, this comprehensive collection is filled with punchy, two-step beats, rave-ready synths, deep basslines, and infectious vocal chops that will make your tracks pop.

Pixelmator Pro (image editing) and the standalone Photomator (photo editing) pp add full support for compressed RAW images from three cameras: Sony Alpha ILCE-7M5, FUJIFILM GFX 100S II, and FUJIFILM GFX 100RF.

Here are Apple’s release notes for the Pixelmator Pro upgrade:

Work with High Efficiency (HE) and High Efficiency Star (HE*) RAW images from Nikon Z5Il and Nikon Z50ll cameras

Open and edit RAW images from Panasonic LUMIX DC-S1RM2 cameras captured in High Resolution mode

Discover the updated template and mockup categories, including App Screenshot, Bento Grid, and Devices, now featuring new iPhone 17 mockups

Open SVG files exported from Pixelmator Pro in Adobe Illustrator with improved compatibility

Touch and hold an image on the canvas to instantly compare before and after edits from Color Adjustments and Effects tools

You can now customize the Pixelmator Pro Tools sidebar from the menu bar by choosing View > Customize Tools

The release notes highlight new keyboard shortcuts as well:

Press and hold the Option key when choosing Select Subject to base the selection on all layers in a document

Easily change layer opacity using number keys 1 through 9 in all supported tools

Cycle through layer blend modes using the Shift-Plus and Shift-Minus keyboard shortcuts in all supported tools

Use the Command-J keyboard shortcut to duplicate and Command-Shift-J to cut and paste the selected area

Use the Option-Comma and Option-Period keyboard shortcuts to quickly switch between selecting topmost and bottommost layers in a document

Use the Space bar to play or pause video playback in documents containing video layers

Compressor (media encoding and transcoding), Motion (motion graphics tool), Final Cut Camera (a filmmaking tool for the iPhone), Final Cut Pro (non-linear video-editing), MainStage (a live musical performance app), Numbers (spreadsheets), Keynote (presentation), and Pages (word processing) have no new features, and the release notes only mention stability improvements and bug fixes.

All the apps are part of the Creator Studio bundle that costs US $12.99 per month or $129 per year. Logic Pro and Final Cut Pro can also be purchased standalone. Numbers, Pages, and other apps are free to use, but some features are limited to those who subscribe to Creator Studio.

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