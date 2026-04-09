Apple has released macOS Tahoe 26.4.1 with bug fixes. To install the update go to System Settings > Software Update.

The upgrade resolves an issue where MacBook Air with M5 and MacBook Pro with M5 Pro or M5 Max failed to join 802.1X Wi-Fi networks while using content filter extensions. As far as I can tell, there are no security tweaks.

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