Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple appears to be quietly updating some apps, based on curious new update notes that have appeared on the App Store.

° From 9to5Mac: Valve has announced that Steam Link is getting a native visionOS app, and the first beta is available now.

° From Wired: The rollout of the Apple Vision Pro inflamed tensions at Apple.

° From The MacObserver: A recent video shows astronaut Jessica Meir wearing Apple AirPods during her workout on the International Space Station to block out the background noises.

° From AppleInsider: A rack of 48 Mac minis now powers Overcast’s podcast transcripts, as developer Marco Arment bypasses cloud AI in favor of local Apple Silicon.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode a discussion centers on Apple’s record Mac launch driven by the MacBook Neo, highlighting uncertainty in measuring first-time users.

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