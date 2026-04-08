Apple has agreed to source foldable smartphone organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels exclusively from Samsung Display for the next three years, reports The Elec.

The agreement will remain valid for three years, during which Apple will not use foldable panels from other display suppliers. The tech giant is said to have accepted Samsung’s terms due to a lack of viable alternatives, according to The Elec.

The foldable panels will be used in Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone, which will be dubbed either the “iPhone Fold” or the “iPhone Ultra”, depending on which rumor you believe. The tech giant is also purportedly eyeing a foldable tablet, although an “iPad Fold” may not arrive until 2029.

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