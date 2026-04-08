Apple Fitness+ has introduced a three-week course to help users make their own Pilates routine.

Dubbed “3 Perfect Weeks of Pilates,” it has participants complete three 20-minute bodyweight workouts per week:

Week 1: Centering, connecting to the core as the foundation of movement

Week 2: Control, challenging stability and precision as exercises become more advanced

Week 3: Flow, moving seamlessly from exercise to exercise with strength and accuracy

About Apple Fitness+

° Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for US$9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and can be shared with up to five other family members.

° Apple Fitness+ is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage, and can be shared with up to five other family members.

° New subscribers to Apple Fitness+ may get three months free when they purchase any new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV capable of running the latest operating system software, AirPods Pro 3, or Powerbeats Pro 2 from Apple or an Apple Authorized Reseller.

° Apple Fitness+ requires iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.1 or later, or Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3 or later.

° Eligible users of Wellhub can access Fitness+ at no cost, and an Anytime Fitness membership includes access to a Fitness+ subscription. Prospective members who try Anytime Fitness can also get up to two months of Fitness+ for no cost.

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