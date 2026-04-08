Global notebook PC display shipments grew 7% year-over-year (YoY) in 2025, while the advanced notebook display segment (MiniLED and OLED) grew 19% YoY, driven by demand pull-forward ahead of memory cost inflation, enterprise upgrades, AI PC adoption and new product introductions, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Advanced IT Display Shipment and Technology Report.

For 2026, the overall notebook PC display market is expected to decline 5% YoY as memory cost inflation persists. However, enterprise refresh activity, software upgrades and AI enablement are expected to help sustain some demand momentum, says the research group.

Within the advanced notebook display category, shipments are forecast to decline 1% YoY in 2026. MiniLED notebook displays are expected to fall 43% YoY as model rationalization and cost pressures limit adoption, while OLED notebook displays are projected to grow 33% YoY, per Counterpoint. The research group says OLED growth will be driven largely by Apple’s adoption of OLED technology in next-generation MacBook Pro models, which is expected to accelerate OLED penetration across IT form factors and reinforce the transition toward premium, high-performance displays.

A Mac laptop with an OLED touch screen will be dubbed the “MacBook Ultra,” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says.

This is apparently the rumored MacBook with a M6 processor and (if we’re lucky) a cellular option. Previously, it’s been expected that the device would be a revamped, thinner version of a MacBook Pro. However, Gurman hints that it will be a new category.

He says that the MacBook Ultra will be offered alongside the current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and not replace them. Gurman did offer the caveat that Apple “could keep the traditional ‌MacBook Pro‌ name,” but a MacBook Ultra moniker would “more clearly signal their position at the top of the lineup.”

Whatever its name the laptop is expected to debut before year’s end. Previously, Gurman has said that the first Mac with a touchscreen won’t be a “touch-first” device a la the iPhone and iPad, though it will allow folks to use touch and mouse gestures interchangeably for all functions.

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