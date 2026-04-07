Anthropic has announced Project Glasswing, which brings together Apple, Amazon, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, and Palo Alto Networks in “an effort to secure the world’s most critical software.”

The initiative centers on Claude Mythos Preview, an unreleased AI model that demonstrates advanced capabilities in identifying and exploiting software vulnerabilities. According to Anthropic, the model can surpass most humans at finding security flaws and has already identified thousands of high-severity vulnerabilities across major operating systems and web browsers.

Anthropic will make Mythos Preview available exclusively to project partners and approximately 40 additional organizations responsible for critical software infrastructure.

“Project Glasswing is a starting point. No one organization can solve these cybersecurity problems alone: frontier AI developers, other software companies, security researchers, open-source maintainers, and governments across the world all have essential roles to play,” says Anthropic. “The work of defending the world’s cyber infrastructure might take years; frontier AI capabilities are likely to advance substantially over just the next few months. For cyber defenders to come out ahead, we need to act now.”

Anthropic says it will commit up to $100 million in usage credits for the project, along with $4 million in direct donations to open-source security organizations. The company told Cyberscoop that it doesn’t plan to make Mythos Preview available to the general public due to concerns about the model’s potential misuse.

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