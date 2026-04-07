A conservative legal group founded by senior White House adviser Stephen Miller wants Congress to investigate a partnership between Apple and OpenAI, reports the Washington Examiner.

In a letter sent to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), America First Legal called for a congressional investigation into what it described as a “collusive arrangement” that made ChatGPT the exclusive AI chatbot integrated into iPhones and other Apple products. The group said Apple’s integration of ChatGPT into Siri and other core features effectively denies users meaningful choices for alternatives while steering hundreds of millions of smartphone users toward a single AI platform.

America First Legal claims the partnership may violate federal antitrust law, pointing to Apple’s dominant share of the U.S. smartphone market and OpenAI’s leading position in generative AI. The letter described the arrangement as an exclusive dealing between two dominant firms that could run afoul of sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act.

America First Legal describes itself as a nonprofit law firm founded to unapologetically and boldly defend the rights of everyday Americans that “opposes lawless government overreach and fight to restore the rule of law in the United States.”

That’s ironic since the group is obviously overreaching in its desire to regulate what Apple can do. Plus, in my humble opinion. Miller is a nut job who oversaw the Trump administration’s aggressive law enforcement crackdown on immigrants, urging federal agents to detain 3,000 immigrants every day.

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