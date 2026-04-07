My favorite Find My compatible wallet is the US$19.99 Bazza Armonic, but if you want a smartphone wallet/case, Moft’s US$49.99 Trackable Snap-On Stand & Wallet for the iPhone is a solid, reasonably-priced case.

It measures 3.8 x 2.5 x 0.25 inches and only weighs 2.1 ounces. I can hold up to two cards. Personally, I need more room than that, but not everyone will.

The Moft stand and wallet is well-designed. It’s made of vegan leather and has three viewing modes: Portrait, Landscape, and Floating. It unfolds into a reasonably sturdy stand and doubles (triples?) as a comfortable grip.

The Trackable Snap-On Stand & Wallet works with MagSafe compatible accessories. It holds about six months of use per wireless charge — and you should definitely give it a full charge it before first using it.

As far as I can tell, the Moft accessory is the thinnest trackable wallet stand with built-in Find My support. It’s not quite what I need, but it may be exactly what you need. If so, you can choose from terracotta, misty cove, jet black, and black berry flavors.

Apple World Today rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★

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