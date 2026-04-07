Apple has announced that next month, Apple Arcade is rolling out the red carpet “for some of the world’s most iconic and celebrated characters in its family-friendly lineup of fun games.”

They include: Nick Jr. Replay!, a game that’s packed with characters from children’s shows like Dora the Explorer, Blue’s Clues & You!, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Bubble Guppies, Team Umizoomi, Shimmer and Shine, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; : Good Pizza, Great Pizza+, a cozy cooking business simulator; Perchang World, an evolution of the hit physics puzzler; and Ultimate 8 Ball Pool+, where head-to-head pool showdowns meet photorealistic graphics.

Other family-friendly games on Apple Arcade are also rolling out updates this month. The climactic conclusion to the City Town storyline arrives April 16 in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, where Hello Kitty and Usahana must team up to rescue a new friend.

On April 23, the Star Wars saga continues on Disney SpellStruck. The latest update brings players all-new Adventure Mode maps inspired by Episode VI — Return of the Jedi, alongside new playable characters: fearsome bounty hunter Boba Fett and brave Ewok Wicket.

And out now, My Talking Angela 2+ invites players to express themselves in style as Barbie takes over in a special in-game event focused on creativity, fashion, and self-expression.

For more details on new games and updates, players can visit the App Store or check out the Apple Games app.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Arcade is available for US$6.99) per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95), Family ($25.95), and Premier ($37.95) plans, with a one-month free trial.

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog. Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

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