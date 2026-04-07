Apple’s Passeig de Gràcia store will reopen on Tuesday, May 26, according to Apple’s website. It’s been closed for renovations since February 14.

The Passeig de Gràcia is located near the heart of Place De Catalunya and next to the entrance/exit of the Passeig de Gracia Metro line. It opened in 2012 and ranks among Apple’s flagship retail locations.

When the Passeig de Gràcia store reopens, Apple will have about 540 stores across more than 25 countries. The United States holds the largest concentration, with 272 stores (as of February 2026), while the remaining 260+ locations are spread across international markets, including China, the UK, Canada, and Australia.

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