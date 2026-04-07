Apple TV’s “Come See Me in the Good Light” documentary is nominated for a Peabody Award.

The awards honor the year’s most captivating and impactful stories across broadcasting and streaming. You can find the current list of nominees here. Peabody Award winners will be announced on April 23.

“Come See Me in the Good Light” is nominated n the Documentaries category. It’s now streaming on Apple TV.

Here’s how “Come See Me in the Good Light is described: Poet-activist Andrea Gibson and their partner Megan Falley confront Andrea’s incurable ovarian cancer diagnosis as cameras follow them, exploring how this journey deepens their love and appreciation for life. The documentary encourages open conversations about mortality while showcasing the couple’s resilience, humor, and art, ultimately serving as a powerful reminder of the importance of connection and joy.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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