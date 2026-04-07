Apple is in talks to boost Mac Neo production as sales are exceeding expectations, says Tim Culpan in a post.

“Apple is in talks with suppliers to handle a massive dilemma posed by sales of its MacBook Neo that have surpassed expectations, I am told,” he said. “The question they must answer, and soon, is whether to boost production of the hit laptop, or let their inventory of parts run out, my sources tell me.”

The MacBook Neo comes in four colors and two configurations, but each model runs on the same processor: the A18 Pro. That’s the chip used in the previous generation’s iPhone 16 Pro, whereas the latest device uses the A19 Pro chip. Culpan points out that Ben Thompson at Stratechery has noted that the MacBook Neo doesn’t use fresh batches of A18 Pro chips, they’re leftovers from the original production run.

Culpan says Apple was only planning to have suppliers build a new Neo next year, powered by the current generation of binned A19 Pro chips. However, with demand so great that could change.

Some colors of the MacBook Neo sold out quickly. And the TrendForce research group says it will help Apple’s laptop shipments grow 7.7% year-over-year in 2026, pushing macOS market share to 13.2%.

The MacBook Neo starts at US$599 and $499 for education. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac.

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