Apple’s US online store in the U.S. is currently showing delivery estimates of up to 4-5 months for many Mac mini and Mac Studio configurations with upgraded amounts of RAM, reports MacRumors. The delays come amid a severe global memory chip shortage.

An updated Mac mini featuring M5 and M5 Pro chips is expected to be released in the next few months. Following the significant 2024 redesign, this upcoming model is expected to keep the same compact form factor while focusing on internal performance upgrades.

Mac Studio

A new Mac Studio packing M6 Max and M5 Ultra chips is also expected by mid-year. It’s likely it will include advanced connectivity like Thunderbolt 5 and high-bandwidth memory, following updates from the 2025 model.There’s a good chance that it will be unveiled at June’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related