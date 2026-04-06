Another day, another lawsuit. Or rather lawsuits. MacRumors reports that three YouTube channels have sued Apple.

They claim the tech giant violated the U.S. Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) by unlawfully accessing and scraping millions of copyrighted videos from YouTube to train its AI models.

In a class action lawsuit filed in California federal court last week, the owners of the YouTube channels h3h3Productions (plus H3 Podcast and H3 Podcast Highlights), MrShortGame Golf, and Golfholics alleged that Apple “deliberately circumvented” YouTube’s protections against video scraping and “profited substantially” by doing so.

Apple’s research papers indicate that some of the YouTube videos uploaded by the plaintiffs were used to train its AI models, the complaint charges. The plaintiffs are seeking an injunction and damages individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated in the U.S., per the complaint.

h3h3Productions is a YouTube channel created and hosted by husband-and-wife duo Ethan Klein and Hila Klein. Their content consists of reaction videos and sketch comedy in which they satirize Internet culture.

MrShortGame Golf is a YouTube-based golf instruction brand led by Matt Fisher, a former San Diego State University golfer. Focused on simplifying the game, he offers tips for chipping, putting, and full-swing techniques aimed at amateur golfers looking to lower their scores and play competitively without being a pro.

Golfholics is a golf YouTube channel and social media brand featuring vlog-style, competitive, and fun golf matches, often set at high-end courses. Originally featuring “Coach” and “Big Cat,” the channel grew to prominently feature personalities like Paris Griffith and others, focusing on match play content designed to inspire viewers to play more golf.

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