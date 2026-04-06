Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: The Apple Vision Pro is being used to help patients in a UK hospital visualize upcoming surgeries, expanding the headset’s use in medicine.

° From 9to5Mac: You can buy a custom iPhone that has a fragment of Steve Jobs’ iconic turtleneck.

° From MacRumors: App developer Clément Sauvage has designed a set of enamel pins for Apple fans who want to commemorate WWDC 2026 and Apple’s 50th anniversary. Sauvage is offering the pins on Kickstarter, and plans to start shipments in May ahead of WWDC.

° From San Francisco Business Times: A sexually explicit chatbot company is suing Apple after removal from the App Store.

° From Macworld: Enough looking back, what do Apple’s next 10 years look like? After looking back at a half-century of Apple, we turn our eyes ahead to the next decade.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple just finished its first 50 years, making this an ideal opportunity to look ahead to what we can expect from the next five decades.

° From NBC Miami: A man was arrested in a brazen $2 million iPhone heist.

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