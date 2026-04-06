In honor of the Apple’s 50th anniversary, a new museum dedicated to the tech giant has opened in the Netherlands, tracing the company’s history from the Apple I to the iPhone.

Ed Bindels, the founder of the Apple Museum in Utrecht and owner of the Apple reseller Amac, is an enthusiastic collector of Apple products, reports the Smithsonian. Covering more than 17,000 square feet, the new museum isn’t affiliated with the company, but it’s billed as the largest Apple museum in Europe.

The attraction was designed to be an immersive experience for guests, the article notes. A visit starts in a recreation of the storied garage often cited as the place where Apple Computer was (partially) founded five decades ago.

From there, visitors can see rare Apple artifacts and models illustrating the company’s progression, starting with a replica of the 1976 Apple I that launched the company’s product line.

Original products on display include the Apple Lisa from 1983, a rainbow of iMac G3s from the late 1990s and early 2000s, and an early iPod. While the museum’s collection includes 5,000 items, just a fraction of them are currently on display.

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