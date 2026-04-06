And it continues on: Apple is preparing to take its App Store fight with Epic Games back to the Supreme Court, reports Tech Crunch.

In a new filing, the tech giant said it plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review another aspect of this long-running case over App Store fees. This is just the latest step in the years-long legal battle. This legal brouhaha between Apple and Epic has been ongoing for years. You can read all about it here.

Apple’s request for a rehearing in its lawsuit with Epic Games over App Store fees was denied, according to a according to a court filing last week.

As it awaits to see if it gets another Supreme Court hearing after having no more options with the Ninth Circuit, Apple is seeking to pause the appeals court’s ruling limiting how it can charge for external payments, reports TechCrunch.

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