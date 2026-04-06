As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, Apple employees can check out a private exhibition of products and key moments from the company’s history in Apple Park, reports AppleInsider.

Images shared by Meriam Al Sultan on X show a large room containing images and products in display cases. Described as a 50th anniversary exhibition, the shots are apparently in “Section 2” of Apple Park, but there are other exhibits on show in other HQ areas.

Items seen in the images include a 1984 Macintosh, a G3 iMac in green, collections of iPhones and iPads, and a selection of iPods under glass.

Apple Park, also known as Apple Campus 2, is the corporate headquarters of Apple Inc., located in Cupertino, California, United States. It was opened to employees in April 2017, while construction was still underway. It replaced Apple Campus as the company’s corporate headquarters.

April 1 was Apple’s 50th anniversary. The company celebrated by holding Apple has been celebrating its upcoming 50th anniversary by hosting surprise performances and other events around the world over the past few weeks.

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