Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of March 30-April 3.

° Apple purportedly plans to release an iMac with an OLED display in 2029 or 2030.

° Apple’s Irish subsidiary has been fined £390,000 (about US $516,110) by the UK government for making payments to a sanctioned Russian streaming platform in 2022.

° India’s smartphone sales declined 9% year-over-year (YoY) in the first nine weeks of 2026, but iPhone sales grew 12% according to Counterpoint Research.

° Mac sales dipped 5.3% year-over-year from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2025.

° Apple’s request for a rehearing in its legal battle with Epic Games has been denied.

° An upcoming version of Siri may allow users to ask several questions at once.

° Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it plans to start targeting 18 U.S. technology and finance companies, including Apple, in the Middle East, reports CBS News.

° Apple’s laptop shipments will rise 7.7% this year, according to the TrendForce research group.

° Apple’s Fitness Chief Jay Blahnik is retiring in July.

° Payment processing is no longer available for purchases made on the App Store or other Apple Media Services in Russia.

° Both the Mac and iPad saw annual growth in China in 2025.

° John Travolta’s directorial debut will launch on Apple TV on May 29.

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