Here are some of the latest software announcements:

° iScreen—a widget app for the iPhone—has unveiled a Bible-themed collection designed to bring daily spiritual reflection to users’ screens. The update offers a blend of “inspiration and design, helping users customize their iPhone home screen with purpose.”

° The Omni Group has updated OmniOutliner on all platforms, introducing a useful collection of new Shortcuts actions to create, add content, manipulate data within a document, integrate OmniOutliner with other applications or Apple Intelligence, and more.

° SonarRoom is an iOS app that purportedly transforms any iPhone into a professional-grade room acoustics analyzer. Available at the Apple App Store, it uses augmented reality and real-time audio measurement, it builds a 3D acoustic map of any room in under four minutes — revealing standing waves, bass problems, echo issues, and the best listening position.

° Even Realities officially launches Even Hub, an open app store and developer platform built natively for the Even G2 smart glasses. Available now through the Even Realities app, Even Hub allows G2 users to browse and install apps built by third-party developers.

° Ollama, the popular app for running AI models locally on a computer, has released an update that takes advantage of Apple’s own machine learning framework, MLX. The result is a speed boost on Macs with Apple silicon.

° Opera’s agentic browser now lets users connect AI tools directly to their live browsing session, enabling them to access tabs, interact with pages, and take actions in real time.

° Google now lets users change their Gmail username without losing data, with the feature currently rolling out to accounts in the US only.

° OpenAI has updated ChatGPT with support for CarPlay, which means ‌CarPlay‌ users can now ask ChatGPT questions and make requests directly from their vehicle dashboard.

° The United Airlines app has been updated with streamlined access to AirTag baggage tracking.

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