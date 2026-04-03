Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: The latest version of Apple’s 140W USB-C Power Adapter included with 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M5 Pro or M5 Max chip has an issue for some.

° From AppleInsider: Developers that won the 2026 WWDC invite lottery are being notified.

° From 9to5Mac: A team of Apple researchers has developed a new framework that enables high-resolution 3D scene rendering with far greater efficiency.

° From Jamf: Jamf’s annual Security 360 reports are now live: Mac 360 Report and the Mobile 360 Report.

° From 9to5Mac: Chris Espinosa, Apple employee number eight, has spent his entire career at Apple — and has no plans to go anywhere else.

° From The Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article): “in talks” to acquire Globalstar, the company that connects Apple’s iPhone and Apple Watch satellite features.

° From Macworld: Longtime Apple journalist and Macworld columnist Jason Snell reflects on a long career on the day of Apple’s 50th anniversary.

° From TechRadar: “You can’t do everything”: Tim Cook says he has a ‘ruthless filter’ when it comes to approving new ideas at Apple.

° From The MacObserver: An iPhone 17 Pro appears aboard NASA Artemis mission as astronauts toss it in zero gravity, creating viral space footage and strong buzz.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related